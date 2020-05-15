NHL: Patrice Bergeron wants a return to the game “that will make sense”
14 may 2020 16: 45
Updated at 19h03
Carl Tardif
The Sun
If the opportunity arises, Patrice Bergeron would love to have the chance to fight to win the second Stanley Cup of his career. Although no protocol for return to play will not be unanimous, the player of the Boston Bruins will want that it takes into account the safety of his family and the possibility not to walk away from it for months.
“I won’t hide it, there is a great opportunity that offers itself to us with the way we finished the regular season. We all want to have the opportunity to play in the playoffs, but we want also that it has to go in the right direction,” says the centre of Sillery, who is the father of three children.
Bergeron discussed a bit with the media here on Thursday, on the sidelines of the press conference used to unveil the new activities of the Pro-Am Gagné Bergeron, which was cancelled because of the COVID-19. He was still in Boston, where he follows the developments of the pandemic in daily life.
“There are still many steps to go through before getting to the ultimate goal, which is to finish the season. Phase 2 would be to return to our training sites. For the moment, there are a lot of ideas on the table, but nothing official yet. This is to be followed,” he told the site conference Zoom.
After 70 games, the Bruins trônaient at the top of the overall standings with 100 points when we put the season on hold. They were among the favorite teams for the great waltz of spring.
“A lot of players in our core is aging, the window to win the ultimate trophy is shrinking more and more. We are all aware that it is difficult to do, but we want that [the return] is done the right way, that the health components and the family are also respected. I don’t want to move too quickly in relation to this, because there are several scenarios, but still nothing concrete. I’m sure they will find a solution, which not appeal to everyone, will make the most sense possible,” added the 34-year-old who was only a goal to match his harvest seasonal is the highest (32) in career.
150 000$
Despite the cancellation of the Pro-Am which bears their name, Simon Gagné and Patrice Bergeron were held to raise funds for four organizations they support, is the foundation Maurice Tanguay and Philippe Boucher, Leucan and the Gear Blue. During the last two presentations in the Centre Videotron, the event had helped to give them 450 000 $ (2019) and 428 000 $ (2018). When he was at L’ancienne-Lorette, the discount ranged from 120 000 to 180 000$, annually.
“For the past 11 years, it has amassed 1 850 000$ for the children. The goal of$ 150,000 would allow us to reach the cap of$ 2 million”, told Alain Rioux, president of the organizing committee.
The 2020 version of the Pro-Am Gagné-Bergeron will be an online auction which will take place from 15th to 30th August (registration from 1st to 15th August), where over fifty items will be auctioned, such as t-shirts Won, Bergeron, Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Brad Marchand, David Pasternak, and Phillip Danault, but also departures for four golf The Storm offered by Simon Gagné and Philippe Boucher, tennis rackets Félix Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu, tickets for hockey games in Montreal and Boston, vouchers in restaurants, etc
In addition, a Challenge-bike by team of two to five cyclists per 100 km at a cost of$ 5,000 per team, is also created. A competition where each group will race where and when he wants it.
“It was important for us not to drop our four foundations. Even if it was forced to cancel the Pro-Am, it has been close to our heart, and we may as well give them something,” noted Won, including the golf tournament in his name for the benefit of Leucan should also go through the wringer of the pandemic of the COVID-19.
Few NHL players had already confirmed their presence at the Pro-Am traditional, such as Yanni Gourde, Philllip Danault, Samuel Girard and Marc-Édouard Vlasic, but they will not be solicited for future activities. “They have so helped us in the past 10 years, we wanted to give them a bit of respite for this year and find a way to help ourselves,” added Bergeron about NHL players who are still present.
All the information to register for the two events in the Pro-Am are available on the website www.proamgagnebergeron.com.