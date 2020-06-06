NHL: phase 2 of the plan of return will begin as soon as Monday
If the plan of the NHL is working as intended, someone will raise the Stanley Cup at the end of the tournament to 24 teams.
Share
June 4, 2020 21h46
Share
NHL: phase 2 of the plan of return will begin as soon as Monday
The canadian Press
The national hockey League announced on Thursday evening that it will go to phase 2 of his plan to return to the game as of Monday.
If they meet the requirements of the protocol of the phase 2, the clubs will be allowed to re-open their training facilities to allow players to participate in individual sessions, on the ice and off.
This will be on a voluntary basis. There will be a maximum of six players at once, plus a limited number of staff members.
The measures of the protocol of the phase 2 aim to provide the players a controlled, safe environment. This phase should not be considered as the training camp.
The necessary preparation for phase 2 can start now. It includes including information sessions and the planning of medical examinations.
The NHL and the players continue to negotiate an agreement on the resumption of the game.
Earlier Thursday, the circuit Bettman has unveiled some details on the formula of the series with 24 teams, which will take place if the authorities allow it, in relation to the pandemic of the COVID-19.
The qualifying round will be the only one in the best-of-five matches. The following rounds will be best-of-seven meetings, as usual.
In series to the best-of-five matches, the team with the best rated one will be home during games numbers 1, 2 and 5.
In addition, the confrontations will be determined after each round by opposing team the highest ranked team the less well ranked, the team with the second best rating against the team with the second-to-last best ranking, etc
Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that the league was in favour of a system of confrontations with a fixed array, which has been in place since 2014.
However, players prefer that the confrontation be adjusted to the advantage of the better team after every round and managed to tip the scales.
In regards to the tournament rotation between four of the best formations of each association, the deuces in the standings at the end of this round will be broken according to the percentage of points in the regular season.
These elements of the recovery plan have been approved by the board of governors of the NHL and the players. They however remain subject to the approval of a comprehensive plan of recovery.
The captain of the Leafs, John Tavares, member of the joint committee for the recovery, said last week that the players were keen to see that there is no asterisk next to the name of the champion team of the Stanley cup.
“All those who will have their name be engraved on the trophy will have deserved it”, he said.
The NHL has suspended his campaign on march 12, due to the pandemic. The league said last week that the regular season is complete.
The holding of training camps represents phase 3; it is hoped to take this step early in July.
Phase 4 will mark the resumption of the game, possibly around the end of July or early August.