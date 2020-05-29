Nine new cases detected in the Outaouais region

Neuf nouveaux cas détectés en Outaouais 

In total, the number of reported cases of student is now at 527 in the Outaouais region.

May 28, 2020 11: 40 am

Updated at 17h35

Nine new cases detected in the Outaouais region

Justine Mercier

The Right

Nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added Thursday to the balance sheet of the Ottawa river, for 527 of the total of people in the region who have received a diagnosis of infection with the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The daily update of the provincial data made on Thursday shows no new deaths in the area, always offering state of the 15 victims of the COVID-19 in Ottawa.

These data are compiled on the eve of their publication, they do not include, therefore, not the death of a servant to the beneficiaries of the Center for housing and long-term care Lionel-Émond, who was found lifeless during the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Death of a care attendant in the Outaouais region

Seven residents of the CHSLD – formerly known as the Home of Happiness – have also died after contracting the COVID-19. The new data made public by the Centre of integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) show that there are currently 44 active cases among the residents of the CHSLD of the boulevard Lionel-Émond, which has about 250 residents.

The outbreak has thus grown even more since last Friday, the CISSSO reported 24 active cases among the residents, as 21 people infected.

The Right

Regional data

The information published by the CISSSO show that 13 patients were hospitalized on Thursday in one of the units COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, one less than the day before. One of these 13 patients was in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the crisis, 87 employees of the CISSSO have received a diagnosis of COVID-19. The organization had reported last week that thirty of them were restored.

On the 527 confirmed cases in the region so far, 469 affect the territory of Gatineau, which represents a proportion of 89%.

The seven people who were infected on the territory of Saint-André-Avellin remained all in the same ltc facility and are now cured. The municipalities of Val-des-Monts and L’ange-Gardien have each seen eight of their residents to receive a diagnosis of COVID-19, while 11 cases have been confirmed so far on the territory of Cantley.

There are also five cases or fewer have been confirmed in each of the following municipalities : Maniwaki, Fishing, Papineauville, Pontiac, Fassett, Lac-des-Plages, Ripon, Blue Sea, Montebello, Marina, Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau and Thurso.

The situation has also remained stable, between Wednesday and Thursday, the private CHSLD Champlain Gatineau (six active cases, no deaths) and in phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe (23 active cases, two deaths).

Le Soleil

