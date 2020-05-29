Nine new cases detected in the Outaouais region
In total, the number of reported cases of student is now at 527 in the Outaouais region.
May 28, 2020 11: 40 am
Updated at 17h35
Justine Mercier
Nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added Thursday to the balance sheet of the Ottawa river, for 527 of the total of people in the region who have received a diagnosis of infection with the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
The daily update of the provincial data made on Thursday shows no new deaths in the area, always offering state of the 15 victims of the COVID-19 in Ottawa.
These data are compiled on the eve of their publication, they do not include, therefore, not the death of a servant to the beneficiaries of the Center for housing and long-term care Lionel-Émond, who was found lifeless during the night from Wednesday to Thursday.
Seven residents of the CHSLD – formerly known as the Home of Happiness – have also died after contracting the COVID-19. The new data made public by the Centre of integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) show that there are currently 44 active cases among the residents of the CHSLD of the boulevard Lionel-Émond, which has about 250 residents.
The outbreak has thus grown even more since last Friday, the CISSSO reported 24 active cases among the residents, as 21 people infected.