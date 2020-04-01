Nissan has patented images of the new X-Trail
In Brazil, where there was a leak, it will be sold as the Nissan Rogue.
The images reveal the exterior of the new generation Nissan X-Trail. The car still had the V-shaped Nissan grille, which is a wide air intake. The ducts – probably ornamental – there are on the sides of the bumper, and above is a daytime running lights.
In profile, the new X-Trail is practically no different from the current generation model. Except that rear window has a more angular shape. Glass tailgate appears to have been reduced, and the lower part of the bumper got the deflector.
In the cabin you will see a digital dashboard and the center console – a large floating display infotainment system.
There is no information about what engines will be equipped with a new generation of crossover. It is not excluded the transition to turbo and the emergence of hybrid power plant, which will be paired with a CVT.
World premiere of the new Nissan X-Trail will be held this year.