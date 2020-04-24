No details on the deployments of the military in Quebec and in Ontario [VIDEO]
The prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at a press conference in Ottawa, Thursday
April 23, 2020 11h09
Updated at 19h31
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
Ottawa is going to send the military in Quebec and Ontario, but it is not yet known when.
On Thursday, Justin Trudeau had no specific details to offer, in response to the requests of the two provinces made the day before.
François Legault is in need of 1,000 canadian military personnel for NURSING homes that are understaffed. Doug Ford has asked five military teams of 50 soldiers each, with or without medical training.
“We received the request yesterday evening, so we are working with them to coordinate the best response in numbers and in the necessary places”, said prime minister Trudeau at his press briefing Thursday morning.
The armed Forces have already been deployed in Quebec a hundred members who have medical training to respond to the request made last week.
During the keynote address before the journalists ‘ questions, Mr. Trudeau has said all of his anger at the fate of the elderly in the country.
“Our military will lend a hand as they always do. But it is not a long term solution. In Canada, this is not our military that should take care of our elders. In the coming weeks and months, we will need to consider how it got there”, he launched.
He did not want to develop further this thought, when a journalist asked him if the federal government would impose criteria to the provinces for health care of the elderly. It is merely to say that Canadians will demand of the politicians a conversation on this subject.
A few minutes later, his minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, went a little further, speaking of a “national project”.
“There should be a national project in the long term to examine the institutions of long-term care and see how we can best support these institutions, at all levels of government”, the minister said Hajdu.
National standards? Without going that far, Ms Hajdu said, “the appetite of Canadians and politicians to fix this situation once and for all, for all older people, across the country”.
“The country understands that we, together, must do better for our seniors. (…) The specific details (…), this is not the time to talk about it”, however, has offered the vice-first minister, asked by chrystia Freeland, sitting at the same table as his colleague Hajdu.
More funding for research
The federal government releases once again its purse to tackle the pandemic of the COVID-19.
This is $ 1.1 billion more than Justin Trudeau announced to fund the creation of a vaccine, the search for treatments and the increase in the number of tests carried out in the country.
Last month, Ottawa had already given $ 275 million for research related to this virus.
“The vaccination will be an essential element of the output track of the COVID-19. This is why we are investing in the research (…) to find a vaccine,” said Mr. Trudeau.
“At the same time, we need to ensure that it can be (the) produce here in Canada,” he added.
Municipalities call for help to the
The Federation of canadian municipalities (FCM) calculates that the deficit of cities of the country will reach, in the short term, at least 10 to 15 billion $. Losses in property taxes, in bills of public services or due to the decreases in use of public transport for the cities that have them, the red ink accumulates in the cities. “And it is legally forbidden to run deficits,” recalls the president of the FCM, Bill Karsten, in a press release issued Thursday morning.
The FCM is therefore turning to the federal government to ask for financial assistance.
The municipalities “are at a point where they need funds urgently to maintain essential services,” writes Mr. Karsten.
The response of prime minister Trudeau was not long in coming. “The municipalities are managed by the provinces,” he recalled, adding that Ottawa is working directly with municipalities “when it is appropriate.”
The conservatives are demanding a national plan of déconfinement
While some provinces, cities or regions of the country begin to speak of déconfinement, the interim leader of the conservative Party claims to the federal government a single plan for the whole country.
Andrew Scheer says that it should not be that the health rules that remain after this first wave of the COVID-19 are different depending on where one lives.
“Is that the federal government has a plan to start to review the restrictions in an orderly manner after this crisis?” asked Mr. Scheer during a press conference Thursday morning, saying worry about a “possible “patchwork” (working patch) across the country”.
“Other countries have published national plans. Why Canada doesn’t it?” he again asked.
Health is under provincial jurisdiction in Canada and the epidemic ravages although different depending on the region of the country.
Remittances
Thursday, Canadians returning to the country from Guatemala and Pakistan.
All the cruise ships who were transporting passengers, canadians have now put an end to their travels. Of canadian tourists who have landed in Italy on Wednesday had to return to Canada on commercial flights.
World affairs Canada monitors still 86 ships with a total of 271 members of the crew are canadian.
Ottawa has distributed up to now $ 6.4 million in loans to more than 2000 Canadians stuck abroad. The government is still considering some 2000 other loan applications.
Number of cases
There were more than 620 000 tests administered in Canada up to now. The proportion of positive tests which detected the COVID-19 remains approximately 6.5 percent, according to the public health Agency of Canada.
These tests have décelé42 105 cases confirmed and probable. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 2147 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 21 838 case in Quebec, of which 1243 death; 12 879 cases in Ontario, with 713 deaths; 3720 case in Alberta, of which 68 deaths; 1824 case in British Columbia, including 94 deaths; 827 case in Nova Scotia, of which 16 died; of 331 cases in Saskatchewan, including four deaths; 262 cases in Manitoba, including six deaths; 256 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 118 cases in New Brunswick; 26 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, of which 24 are already cured and 11 cases in the Yukon; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases in passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.