22 April 2020 8h44
Updated at 11h04
Jean-Benoit Legault
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — No emergency room of Quebec does not see all patients who present, demonstrates a new publication from the Montreal economic Institute (MEI), but some regions of the province are clearly better than others.
The region of Chaudière-Appalaches comes in first place, with only 4.1% of patients who present to the emergency room and leave without having been seen by a doctor. The Laurentians arrive at the tail end of the pack with 18 %.
The percentage is 10.9% for Quebec as a whole.
“No emergency room in Quebec does happen to respond to the demand for care, it is as simple as that, a summary the author of the study, Patrick Déry. There are small establishments that are very close to getting there, but general portrait without the exceptions, there are some hospitals where less than 5 % of the patients return to the house, but in others, for example, in the Outaouais and the Laurentians, it’s almost one in four patients. This is huge.”
In Montreal and Laval, this is 10.2% of the patients who have renounced to see a doctor, compared to 11.2% in the Quebec city region and 14.3 % in the Montérégie.
“In larger centres, usually it is worse in areas with less density, this is better, but this is not a guarantee either, because the Côte-Nord and Abitibi-Témiscamingue, what are situations that are not easy no more,” said Mr. Déry.
The study was carried out prior to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, from the data provided by the ministry of Health to 117 emergency rooms.
The regional picture shows that the part of the province situated to the north or to the east of Quebec is doing generally better than its western part, with the exception of the North Shore.
Comparison over five years
A comparison of the data over five years shows that some regions are doing better today, while others have journeyed in the opposite direction.
“The Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec have seen their situation improve in a considerable way, pointed out Mr. Déry. We can not say that everything is pink ( … ), but there are some interesting improvements that have been made. Same thing in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Saguenay.”
Thus, in the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec, 8 % of patients who are left empty-handed in 2019-2020. This is an improvement of 32.2% compared to 11.8 % of patients who had suffered the same fate in 2014-2015.
Improvements are noted from 26.3 % in the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal, 19.4 % in Lanaudière and 17.4 % in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. In all of these regions, we talk still about one patient in ten who left empty-handed.
To the contrary, the situation has deteriorated 81.1 % at the CHUM, 74.2 % in the Centre-Ouest-de-l’île-de-Montréal and of 67.7 % at the MUHC.
“The greater Montréal area, the crowns, there are strong increases in the demographic, and we see that it weighs heavy on the hospitals, explained Mr. Déry. In Montreal hospitals, those who are in the average, it is around one patient out of ten who turned back. There are challenges which are substantial.”
In Québec as a whole, we calculate an increase of 5.8 % in the number of patients who leave the ed without seeing a doctor.
Even the region of Chaudière-Appalaches has seen his performance slip of more than 5 %, since it is only 3.9% of the patients who left in 2014-2015.
“It is a portrait which is complex, said Mr. Déry. There are some institutions that are going relatively well, but that went less well than five years ago. There are other institutions that still have difficulties, but when even improved.”
A previous study of the MEI revealed that last year, almost 380 000 in Quebec – or more than 1000 patients per day – came out of a hospital emergency room without having been the object of medical care, and without having been redirected.
Percentage of patients who, in 2019-2020, presented to the emergency room and left without having seen a doctor.
Chaudière-Appalaches 4,1 %
Center-West-of-the-Island-of-Montreal 5.4% of
Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 7,6 %
Mauricie and Centre-du-Quebec, 8.0% to
North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal 8.4 per cent
The gaspé peninsula at 8.6 %
Bas-Saint-Laurent 9,2 %
Abitibi-Témiscamingue Is 9.5 %
West-of-the-Island-of-Montreal 10,0 %
Laval to 10.2 %
CHU (Quebec) is 10.9 %
MUHC is 10.9 %
Montérégie-East Of 11.3 %
Is-of-the-Island-of-Montreal 11,5 %
The eastern townships of 11.6 %
Islands Of 12.4 %
Lanaudière is 12.5 %
Centre-South-Island-of-Montreal 13,0 %
Capitale-Nationale 13,1 %
North Shore 14,2 %
Western Montérégie Region Of 14.4 %
Ottawa 15,8 %
CHUM 16,3 %
Montérégie-Centre Of 17.1 %
Laurentides 18,1 %