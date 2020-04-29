No exception for couples, except…
For the past month, 49 statements of offence were handed to the Saguenay, on the measures of distance. Of this number, some were given to couples, in which the two people do not live at the same address.
Since the police are entitled to submit statements of offence to the dissenters who do not comply with the instructions of aloofness, a question comes up regularly on the lips of many. What about couples who do not reside at the same address ? The answer is simple, says the spokesperson for the Service de police de Saguenay, Bruno Cormier. They simply do not have the right to visit.
For the past month, the police of Saguenay handed 49 tickets to those who did not comply with the instructions of the detachment ordered by the Quebec government to curb the spread of the COVID-19. Among these findings, some of which have been delivered to members of a couple, but who do not reside in the same place.
“The law is clear. They do not have the right. Anyone who does not reside at the same address may be present in a residence. Unless it is for humanitarian reasons, for example someone who comes to the aid of another person,” explains Bruno Cormier.
However, the police may be flexible, starting with warn the persons apprehended. If the police of Saguenay have delivered up to now 49 findings, they have conducted hundreds of interventions. “We take all the addresses of our travel notes, and it is certain that when one moves more than once in the same place, this happened on more than one occasion, a report will be presented”, underlines Bruno Cormier.
However, there is a small blur in the law, noted the spokesman for the SPS. “The means of transport are in exception in the law. It is, therefore, to say that two people who do not live at the same address can move around in the car together. But they need to the most possible respect for the two meters, so a sit in the front and the other at the rear, for example, ‘ stresses Bruno Cormier.