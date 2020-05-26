No fans in the classrooms, despite the heatwave
Share
25 may 2020 11: 00
Updated at 20h03
Share
No fans in the classrooms, despite the heatwave
Melanie Christmas
The Forum
Teachers will not be able to use of fans on their feet in their class, and this, in spite of the temperatures, which are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius in the course of the next three days.
“The media will have to revise the organization of work to reduce the consequences related to days of extreme heat,” says Luke Hamel vice – president of the education union, referring to the information issued by the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ).
READ ALSO: heat Wave to predict
Heat wave in NURSING homes: “this will be the horror”
“If the solution is to get out outside more often and stay in the shade, the teachers will be able to do it. Especially that there is less pressure at the level of learning with the cancellation of the exams “, added the president of the union of education, Richard Bergevin.
The INSPQ states that it seems plausible that fans on foot, in the same way as other devices are similar, can contribute to the dispersion of droplets containing SARS-CoV-2 in the presence of infected individuals, whether symptomatic or not. The fan on the foot should be used with caution.
Same thing for air conditioning systems. “The INSPQ concludes that the air conditioning could theoretically extend the dispersion plume of droplets expectorÃ©es by an infected individual in excess of 2 metres and contribute to the transmission of the COVID-19 if other people are in the corridor of air that is generated. “
The president of the union for the teaching of the eastern Townships would like to see the school board issue a clear directive applicable in all schools. “For the moment, some branches have banned fans and other not. It should be the same setpoint for all, ” notes Richard Bergevin.
Teachers and parents had reacted after the management of some schools of the region had sent a memo indicating that the use of fans would be prohibited, despite the heat expected this week.
“It is in risk management. Yes, the fans and the air conditioning can spread the virus if a student or a staff member is reached. Is this the case? We do not know when principals have acted with caution, ” explains the director of the department of communication of the Commission scolaire de la RÃ©gion-de-Sherbrooke, Donald Landry.
The union representative noted ” that almost all the primary schools of the three school boards in the region do not have air-conditioning system “. Therefore, the use of fans is widespread.
“Also, more than 95 percent of the fans are bought by the teachers. With their personal money, ” says Luc Hamel, vice-president and responsible for the area of Hauts-Cantons in the EES.
The CSRS has consulted with the public Health of the Estrie region, which should give its opinion in the course of the next few hours.