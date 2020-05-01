No greetings at the window of the seniors of Ottawa, the mayor comes in
The mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson, asked the City staff to change a controversial policy that prohibited visits to residents of nursing homes long-term, even through a window.
According to several media of the region, the City of Ottawa has notified the families of the residents of the homes that it operates that the visits would now be prohibited, even if the visitor stays on the outside and a window separating it from a loved one.
The policy was intended to ensure compliance with the measures of distance-physical, according to these same media.
“I asked the City staff to work with Ottawa public Health (PHO) to find a way to restore the visits to the window for the family members with their loved ones in our nursing homes, long-term,” says Mr. Watson in a tweet published Thursday in the late morning.