No greetings at the window of the seniors of Ottawa, the mayor comes in

Pas de salutations à la fenêtre des aînés d'Ottawa, le maire s'interpose

April 30, 2020 12: 43

Updated at 19h52

Julien Paquette

The Right

Émilie Pelletier

Initiative of journalism-local — Law

The mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson, asked the City staff to change a controversial policy that prohibited visits to residents of nursing homes long-term, even through a window.

According to several media of the region, the City of Ottawa has notified the families of the residents of the homes that it operates that the visits would now be prohibited, even if the visitor stays on the outside and a window separating it from a loved one.

The policy was intended to ensure compliance with the measures of distance-physical, according to these same media.

“I asked the City staff to work with Ottawa public Health (PHO) to find a way to restore the visits to the window for the family members with their loved ones in our nursing homes, long-term,” says Mr. Watson in a tweet published Thursday in the late morning.

The mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson

Archives, The Right

The mayor of Ottawa said they expect that a new plan — combining the need to break seniors out of their isolation and the respect of the distancing physical — to be in place no later than the 7th of may next.

The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, has also reacted negatively to the ban during his press briefing daily on the crisis of the COVID-19.

“I want to be “politically correct”, but this is ridiculous, exclaimed Mr. Ford. I don’t know who had this ridiculous idea, but put yourself in their shoes. […] Go visit your loved ones in regards to myself, I’d go to the window.”

The home long-term care Garry J. Armstrong operated by the City of Ottawa.

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, A Record Of The Right

Take in the fresh air

Councillor of Rideau-Vanier, Mathieu Fleury, however, has responded on Twitter. He said that he spoke Thursday morning with the director of residences long-term care and emphasizes that “for people with a chronic illness advanced, the coordination of the visits through the glass door should be provided and organised”.

“The residents of our centers are not in prison. The field centres is important to them, avoiding the in-person interaction with others outside, ” said Mr. Fleury. The situation is difficult for all, but current approaches are working to protect residents in residential long-term care.”

The director general of community and social services of the City, Donna Gray, she said in an internal note released on Thursday afternoon. She argues that, on several occasions, visitors on the ground of households in the City have not respected the instructions of distancing physical and came into contact with residents or staff members.

“Introduce the virus in a home because of a family member of a resident would likely lead to the death of the beneficiaries, says Ms. Gray. Due to the risk to the residents, the staff acted quickly to restrict access to the facilities.”

Donna Gray acknowledges that these contacts with loved ones is necessary for the well-being of a large number of residents of nursing homes long-term. At the request of the mayor, his department will consult with the SPO to find a solution to this problem, but it clarifies that “these new measures will be in place until the visits can be held safely for residents and staff members”.

