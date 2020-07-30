No medical certificate of self-indulgence to avoid the port of the mask
July 30, 2020 11h37
Stéphanie Marin
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL – No medical certificate of convenience for those who want to avoid the port of the cover face, without medical reason is valid: this is a reminder made by the College of physicians to its members, some of which have required guidelines after been contacted by people not wanting to wear the mask in principle, in addition to ask ourselves what situations really justify such an exemption.
In Quebec, the port of the mask is now compulsory for people aged 12 years and over) in enclosed public places, including public transport, except for those with certain medical conditions.
But, this rule of health does not do the trick of all. Protests against the wearing of the covers-face took place recently.
To those who would like to work around the set trying to get a ticket to a doctor-indulgent, the College of physicians said: no question.
“It is at any time required, for the physician, to refrain from issuing to any person for any reason whatsoever, a certificate of convenience or written or verbal information that he knows to be wrong”, he said in a position paper released this week.
The College said they had received dozens of information requests from doctors seeking to get more details on what they need to do.
He also pointed out that a priori, there seems to be very few medical conditions that justify exemption from wearing a mask for preventative purposes.
But it is not up to him to decide: the College relies on the guidance of the public Health and the ministry of Health.
To this end, the Directorate general of public health has pronounced the end of July, on the criteria that would justify an exemption for medical reasons.
From the outset, it is recalled that the medical conditions justifying the need to wear remain the exception.
Public Health gives the following examples, which are not exhaustive:
– when the person cannot put on or remove the mask by itself by reason of a physical disability;
– when a person has a deformed face, or who, because of a cognitive impairment, an intellectual disability, a disorder in the autism spectrum, a substance abuse problem or a mental health problem severe is not able to understand the obligation to wear a covering-face or for which the port of the mask, causes “significant distress”;
– when a person has a skin condition on the face or ears.
It is stated that “the discomfort experienced may not be considered to be a medical reason justifying an exemption”.
As to the usefulness of such a certificate of medical exemption, it remains unclear.
When the government announced this requirement of wearing a mask in indoor public places, the national director of public Health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, had clarified that no certificate of medical exemption will be required and that it will “judgement” of the merchant or other officials.