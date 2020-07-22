No new cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital
The new death, which occurred in the last 24 hours, was found at the inn With Three Gables, a private seniors ‘ residence, which now includes three deaths among its 20 users and four employees infected by the virus.
Share
July 22, 2020 16h43
Updated at 17h35
Share
No new cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital
Leah Harvey
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale and Chaudière-Appalaches said on Wednesday no new case of COVID-19 on their respective territory. The National Capital is concerned, however, a new death.
On the territory of the Capitale-Nationale region, the number of cases remains stable with a total of 1913 persons who have contracted the virus, of which 1647 are restored.
The new death, which occurred in the last 24 hours, was found at the inn With Three Gables, a private seniors ‘ residence, which now includes three deaths among its 20 users and four employees infected by the virus. In the region, the balance is heavier, therefore a total of 193 deaths confirmed by the public Health.
There are currently two hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the territory, but no cases to the intensive care unit.
Since the beginning of the crisis, the balance sheet daily, July 22, in the National Capital, is the second to declare no new cases of COVID-19. The last dates back to the 1st July last.
Similar scenario as in Chaudière-Appalaches
The CIUSSS Chaudière-Appalaches, like the one in the National Capital, had no new cases of COVID-19 report date of 22 July. The balance of cumulative region is stabilized, therefore, to 530 people infected with the COVID-19 of which 517 are restored.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of eight people in the territory.