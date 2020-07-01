No new cases or deaths in the National Capital: a first
The month of July begins no new case nor new death in the National Capital.
1 July 2020 13: 27
Updated at 16: 35
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
The month of July begins with no new case nor new death in the National Capital : for the first time since the beginning of the official measures of containment, confirmed by the spokesperson of the CIUSSS Mathieu Boivin.
“This is not the index it is necessary to complacency or anything like that,” says the spokesperson for the CIUSSS who is pleased all the same of the new. “It doesn’t mean that there will be no tomorrow,” he adds.
Moreover, the CIUSSS of the National Capital reminds us that it is “imperative” to continue to abide by the guidelines of the public health, to practice distancing, hand washing frequently, and recommends the use of the mask in enclosed public places.
In the Capitale-Nationale, 1845 people have received a positive result from the screening test of the COVID-19 and 1410 of them are now considered restored. The total number of deaths caused by the COVID-19 in this region is maintained at 176.
Five residential environments are always monitored by the CIUSSS, though nothing has changed in their situation since Tuesday.
Chaudière-Appalaches
For its part, the CISSS of Chaudière-Appalaches is no longer balance on the weekends and holidays since the 24th of June. Yesterday (Tuesday), this region consisted of 521 people who received a positive result from the screening test of the COVID-19, of which 503 are now considered restored. The number of deaths cumulative was eight for this territory, according to yesterday’s data.