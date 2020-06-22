No new deaths in Quebec
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The province recorded 69 new cases of infection to the COVID-19.
The highlights of the day
The pandemic of sars coronavirus has made no new victim in Quebec over the past 24 hours, announced on Monday that the government of the province.
The balance sheet remains 5417 victims.
There are 54 835 confirmed cases in the province, or 69 more than the day before.
The number of patients hospitalized fell from 1, 520, while 57 people were in the intensive care unit, which is four less than Sunday.
Only fifteen new infections were added in the Montreal region, for a total of 27 057.
The balance sheet was of 5750 cases in Laval and 7750 in the Montérégie region.
The other developments of the day
The beginning of the week of the national Holiday in Quebec is highlighted by various easing or raising of containment measures related to the pandemic of the COVID-19, in particular in the greater Montreal area. Thus, as of Monday, the gatherings interior of 50 people are allowed in places of listening, such as concert halls, theatre, cinema and of course the same as in the arenas.
The some 250 000 federal public servants in Canada are in the process of preparing for an eventual return to their workplace, although several of them should continue to work remotely for the time being. The preparations, which include the distribution of a guide of 30 pages, come at a time when provinces continue to ease restrictions imposed because of the pandemic of the COVID-19 and that more Canadians will return to their offices and other workplaces.
The contribution of immigrants to the cohort of canadian workers who have been in the forefront in the recent fighting the coronavirus is important, depending on what shows a study published Monday by Statistics Canada. The study reveals that during the most recent census, 2016, 36 % of nursing aids, orderlies, and orderlies in Canada were immigrants, and that the vast majority of them were women.