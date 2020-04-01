No one will be able to buy in Tottenham calm about Kane
April 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
A manual of English “Tottenham” confident that they will be able to keep striker Harry Kane. Last week, the England forward has hinted that he is ready to leave North London if the club does not qualify for trophies. “Manchester United” and “Juventus” was mentioned as interested in the 26-year-old player clubs.
However, according to the Daily Mail, spurs believe that none of the clubs will not be able to pay footballer £ 200 million because of the crisis because of the pandemic coronavirus.
It is expected that the economic consequences of the rampant virus will cause a lack of serious activity in the summer transfer market and the transfers made forced exchanges, leases and other forms of transitions.