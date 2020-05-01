No profit this quarter for Amazon because of the expenses related to the pandemic
Photo: Ina Fassbender Agence France-Presse
Amazon does not show any profit from April to June, announced on Thursday that his boss, Jeff Bezos, who planned to spend the entirety of the approximately $ 4 billion of operating profit forecast to invest in the protection of its employees and testing of Covid-19 on a large scale.
His decision has been sanctioned by the stock Exchange, where its title was losing some 5 % in electronic trade after the closing of Wall Street.
“If you are a shareholder of Amazon, I invite you to sit back, because we have big ambitions (to manage the crisis of the sars coronavirus),” said the billionaire in the press release of the results of the first quarter.
The $ 4 billion that the company is going to accumulate in the spring will aid in the purchase of protective equipment, to better clean the warehouses and logistics centres, to put in place social distancing, to better pay the employees at the bottom of the scale, and to develop an infrastructure of testing of the virus.
As the leader of online trading in the United States and elsewhere, not to mention its business in the cloud (remote computing), Amazon has immediately imposed itself as a key actor of the ” Great confinement “.
The group has already hired 175 000 additional people in its us warehouses to cope with the increased demand, and pay 2 dollars / pounds / euros per hour this category of employees.
In the first quarter, the giant of e-commerce has earned $ 75.5 billion of revenue, up 26 % year on year, but its net profit fell by 29 % to $ 2.5 billion.
For the second quarter, it anticipates an increase in sales of between 18% and 28%, either income between 75 and 81 billion dollars.
“There are many uncertainties in the world at this time and the best investment that we can make concerns the safety and well-being of our hundreds of thousands of employees,” said Jeff Bezos.
“I have confidence in our shareholders, who are interested in the long-term. They will understand and approve our approach. To tell the truth, they expect no less of us. “
In recent weeks the company from Seattle has faced social movements scattered in the United States and in Europe, the share of employees who demanded better protections and working conditions.
In France, Amazon has also suspended the activity of its distribution centers until may 5, after a court decision requiring him to assess the risks related to the epidemic of Covid-19.