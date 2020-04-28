“No questioning of the roadblocks in place” on the North Shore
The North Shore is no mention of a raise for the police checkpoints, which control access to the region since the beginning of April.
28 April 2020, 16h34
Updated at 17h04
Steeve Paradis
The Sun
Even if the déconfinement will begin to be palpable in the coming days, and that the number of cases of infection to the COVID-19 does not move almost, the North Shore is no mention of a raise for the police checkpoints, which control access to the region since the beginning of April.
“For the moment, there is no questioning of the roadblocks in place,” assured the deputy director general of the integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) of the North Shore, Dyane Benoît, at the press point bi of the organization.
For its part, the medical officer Richard Fachehoun has argued that public health is able to stay in control of the pandemic during the reopening of primary schools and childcare services. If it develops a case here and there, “we can manage” to launch the Dr Fachehoun and if there is more to a certain place, then we speak of an outbreak, and more drastic measures will be taken.
“(Back-to-school) can create anxiety, but in public health, we will support parents and the community so that there is no transmission,” added the specialist. The exact way of work for the return to class will be determined in the next few days, continued Ms. Benedict.
The number of cases is stagnating
For a third time in four days, the number of cases of COVID-19 on the North Shore has stagnated, standing at 113. Outside of the MRC of Sept-Rivières, where the outbreak at the federal penitentiary in Port-Cartier has struck hard, it has not reported any cases on the North Shore for a minimum of 21 days, and even more in many places.
The deputy director general of the integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) of the North Shore, Dyane Benoît
Dr. Fachehoun suggests three explanations for this stagnation, with a strong penchant for the first. “Either there is a real drop in cases in the community, is that it can be a decline in access to screening tests or is it the effect of chance, but it fades.”
The medical officer of health has again reiterated the importance of hiv sero-prevalence studies in order to have the “general view” and that by then, everything is in place to increase the number of tests and fast results. “We’re expecting that the calls to do the testing.”