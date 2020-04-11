No resuscitation without protective equipment, according to guidelines of the health network
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
What will the staff of the health if the hardware protection is missing? Guidelines suggest that patients would be abandoned to their fate.
The medical staff is not expected to resuscitate patients with, or suspected to be suffering from the COVID-19 without mask N95, indicate the clinical procedures that emanate from institutions in the network health. Protocols, which are designed to ensure the safety of the nursing staff, but who are concerned that patients may be left to themselves in the event of a shortage of medical equipment.
Interviewed by The Duty, the ministry of Health and social Services (HSS) ensures that he has “never been a question of do not resuscitate” patient. Robert Maranda, spokesman for the HSS, indicates that the institutions concerned have been contacted to ensure that everything is well understood and well interpreted “. The MSSS has not, however, asked, in the immediate, suspend the procedures which define the care provided to patients.
“The ministry is seized of the matter to ensure uniformity of procedures, insists the spokesman for the DHSS. New guidelines are expected to spread fairly quickly. “
In his clinical procedure dealing with cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and endotracheal intubation for patients with the COVID-19, the integrated Center of health and social services (CISSS) of the Laurentides region mentions that” no one actor can initiate the procedures of resuscitation with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 if he […] does not wear the PPE [personal protective equipment including mask N95] required at the time of initiating the procedures of resuscitation. “In the presence of a patient in cardiopulmonary arrest, they must rather wait outside the room and call the specialized team.
Imagine if we must go tell a family member that you can’t revive his father, or his mother, because it is not equipped
— Sonia Mancier
The clinical procedure of the CIUSSS de l’estrie—Centre hospitalier universitaire de Sherbrooke, similar to that of the Laurentians, has disappeared from the web after The Duty has questioned the institution in this regard. This procedure also specified that, in the current context of a pandemic, ” any prolonged resuscitation is to be avoided to optimize the management of human and material resources “. Neither the CISSS of the Laurentians or the CIUSSS of the eastern Townships did not want to answer our questions.
This is after they have received such instructions from institutions of the healthcare network that the Sedna Health Group/Groupe Champlain — which has a score of residences for seniors in the province — has sent last week a press release to its nursing staff with instructions not to resuscitate the resident suffering or suspected to be suffering from the COVID-19 without mask N95. A process that had generated strong reactions from nurses who felt that this was a violation of their ethical obligations, and that had quickly been withdrawn by the management of the network of residences at the request of the MSSS.
To see the video
Shortage
This type of clinical procedures are intended to reduce the risk of infection of medical personnel by the patients of the virus SARS-CoV-2, which is ” highly contagious “. “The cardiac massage and intubation are procedures with high risk of aerosolization of particles “, states the document of the CISSS of the Laurentians.
But what would happen if the apprehended shortage of N95 masks materialize ? Patients would they be left to themselves without anyone to help them ?
“Imagine if we must go tell a family member that you can’t revive his father, or his mother, because it is not equipped. I would shock if it were to happen]. It is supposed to act immediately “, stresses Sonia Mancier, licensed practical nurse and president of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec, the private sector (FIQP).
“I understand that, if your fire were to fall in battle, you can’t extinguish your fire. But if it came to that, it would raise serious questions about the deficiencies in the management and preparation of the State, ” said Paul Brunet, president of the Council for the protection of the sick.
Follow the evolution of the epidemic of COVID-19 in Quebec and in Canada
Ethical Obligations
The MSSS ensures that stocks of N95 masks have been bailed out. But Sonia Mancier pointed out that they are not well distributed in the network. “I assure you that very few NURSING homes have N95 currently, the “fit-test” [which allow you to adjust the mask so that it is safe] are not made everywhere. It is clear that our CHSLD waiting for a national directive to make this clear. For the moment, the doubt persists. “
Sonia Mancier repeats that he is ” out of the question to request that we not abide by our code of ethics and the duty of assistance “. “These concerns are mounted at the level of the ministry, but the answer still hasn’t come. “
The Collège des médecins du Québec and the Ordre des infirmières and infirmiers du Quebec say they continue their reflection on this subject. A common position of all the colleges representing the health care workers will be issued in the event of a shortage of medical equipment in order to clarify the ethical obligations of their members.
“We will wait for [this reflection] is completed before [we] speak publicly,” replied the Collège des médecins du Québec.
The Order of nurses of Quebec has assured that this time ” the protection of the public is not compromised and the necessary care [are] given “. “The fact of putting in place healthcare teams competent aims to provide customers with quality care. This directive does not prohibit professionals who have the skills to intervene, ” says the Order.