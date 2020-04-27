No school in may for students in ontario
The minister of Education of Ontario, Stephen Lecce
April 26, 2020 11h23
Updated at 19h04
Share
No school in may for students in ontario
Julien Coderre
The Right
The canadian Press
Share
The public schools of Ontario will remain closed until next may 31.
This was announced by the ontario minister of Education, Stephen Lecce, Sunday afternoon, in order to protect the students, staff and families against the COVID-19.
“I can assure parents today that the security is at the heart of our decisions,” said Mr. Lecce, since the legislative Assembly. We will never compromise the safety of your child, knowing how important it is to do everything for our children, the most vulnerable in our country, remain in safety.”
The minister Lecce has all the same obliged to reassure parents that students will be able to finish the school year.
“Whatever happens over the next few weeks, the students of Ontario will be able to finish their school year with confidence, he added. We remove, in particular for the students of the final year, all the obstacles in order to ensure that they can get their diploma and pursue post-secondary education.”
This decision to extend the period of closure of public schools is based on the expert advice of the chief medical officer of the province as well as officials from the health.
Mr. Lecce has also said that his government is assessing ways to ensure that students are protected during the back-to-school.
“We are considering various scenarios, so that safety is always the most important aspect,” said Mr. Lecce, who wished the schools to be reopened by the fall quarter.
“In all honesty, we must be open to all models, with all the ideas in a context where it is necessary to take account of the way schools are built and the type of security measures that we put in place.”
Mr. Lecce added that the closure of schools could also be extended.
The students have already started to take lessons on the internet for a month.
The ministry of Education of Ontario has stated that it had begun distributing 20 000 tablets to students whose parents do not have the means or access to education online.
The private schools, First Nations schools, and childcare Centres subsidized by the government are closed until may 6.
Recall that the government, Ford had earlier decided to close down the schools for a period of two weeks for the return of the week of spring break last march. This closure was then extended until 4 may next.
The premier, Doug Ford
The canadian Press
Number of cases
Twenty-four additional people were killed in ontario because of the COVID-19. It is this that reveal the most recent data published by the health authorities of the province Sunday morning.
In total, the number of deaths in Ontario therefore stood at 835 (5.8 percent).
Since the day before, the number of confirmed cases in the province has jumped from 437 (3.1 per cent) and establishing 14 432. Among these thousands of people infected, 938 are hospitalized, of which 252 are in the intensive care unit 195 on an artificial respirator.
In addition, nearly 500 new people have been cured of the virus during the last 24 hours. The total number of healings related to the COVID-19 amounted now to 8000 (55.4 per cent).
Since the beginning of the crisis, the health authorities in ontario have achieved 229 638 screening tests for the virus. Around 11 a.m. Sunday, 7417 tests were still under investigation.