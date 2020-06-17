No seat on the security Council for Canada
The hall of the security Council of the United Nations, New York
17 June 2020 9h49
Updated at 16h46
Mike Blanchfield
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Canada has lost his bet to get a seat on the security Council of the united Nations. Its competitors, Norway and Ireland, have obtained the two seats available.
Canada has even lost in the first round of a secret ballot of 193 member States of the united Nations general Assembly, Wednesday.
Already, in 2010, the conservative government of Stephen Harper had lost this race, at the hands of Germany and Portugal. Upon his election, in October 2015, the prime minister Justin Trudeau said that “Canada is back” on the international stage, and he had promised to campaign to win a seat on the security Council.
Canada has lost this time against Norway, and Ireland, for the obtaining of these two non-permanent seats available for a term of two years, starting next year.
The voting began at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the ambassadors to the UN had restricted access, in small groups, at the great hall of the general Assembly, in New York, to comply with the measures of distance.
In 2010, Canada was still third after the second round, far behind Germany and Portugal. Ottawa had decided to withdraw from the race before a third turn more humiliating.