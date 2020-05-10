No, still no COVID-19 in Quebec in January
Jean-François Cliche
The Sun
The City of Sherbrooke
May 10, 2020 4: 00
SCIENCE DAILY / throughout the crisis of the COVID-19, my colleagues from Québec Science and the Center Click and I try to answer your questions about the coronavirus, taking into account the most recent discoveries. However, the knowledge about this disease is progressing very quickly, so it is worthwhile to revisit certain issues when new data become available.
At the end of march, I replied to a reader of Sherbrooke who asked me if the bronchitis that he had made at the beginning of the winter could not have been caused by the COVID-19 even if the first confirmed case in Québec dates back only to the 27th of February. After all, did he plead, before this date it may be that the nursing staff has alleged that the cases of pneumonia could not be caused by the coronavirus and that it was not worth the trouble to do the test. The case would have been able to escape them like that.
The answer, roughly, was that, on the contrary, the public health Laboratory and many hospitals in Québec have started to be tested in the case of the “atypical pneumonia” in mid-January and found nothing. In addition, after the first confirmed case of 27 February, he spent several days before a second event does not occur (5 march), and then a few more days to see cases 3 and 4, both of which confirmed on the same day (9 march). It is possible that a few isolated cases have been missed at the end of February, but this sequence is entirely consistent with a true beginning of the epidemic — if the disease had run long before the beginning of the monitoring, it would have very quickly found “clusters” of cases. This is what happened in Italy, when the first confirmed case (20 February) was followed by 35 others in the following 24 hours.
Despite this, many people have subsequently written to say that they doubted these explanations, and that they were safe to have done the COVID-19 in December or January — some have even pushed their “infection” until September, but let’s move on.
Gold new relevant facts have emerged at the end of last week. A team of the CHU of Sherbrooke and the CIUSSS of the eastern Townships has reanalyzed 1440 respiratory specimens collected between 1 January and 20 February. There were samples taken for testing of influenza, but as it is of the same fluids which are used to detect the COVID-19, the researchers led by microbiologist-infectiologist Alex Carignan could have used it to see if the coronavirus arrived in the Estrie region earlier than previously believed.
Result : no, none of the approximately 1400 samples were positive to the COVID-19. It would have been interesting (and more convincing) to have re-analyses such as this elsewhere in Quebec, particularly in Montreal region was the first and hardest, but I checked with several other CIUSSS of Quebec, and it seems that no one has done this exercise — capacity tests are counted these days, I’m told.
Too bad, but hey, it makes us all the same, a “data point” on this issue.
On this same theme, moreover, I can’t help but recommend the reading of a folder that my colleague from Radio-Canada Nael Shiab has published on Thursday. Essentially, he has had access to data (de-identified and aggregated to identify anyone) localization of almost 8 million cell phone in Québec from February to April. And his data suggest that, as has been posited by some analysts, the time where spring break fell may indeed have played an important role in the epidemic in Quebec.
The trips between Québec and the other provinces, which were approximately 98 000 per day in February, have reached 150 to 200 000 per day during the march break. Same thing for moving between the regions of Quebec : approximately 340 000 per day in February, and then between 500 and 650 000 during the break. And it is about 10 days later, the time that the new infected pass the incubation period, develop the disease and transmit it in their environments, that the epidemic has seen a veritable explosion from a few dozen new cases per day to hundreds.