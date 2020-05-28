No trace of the COVID-19 without public debate, ” said Québec solidaire
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
The attempt of Québec solidaire to get a debate on the use of an application in quebec for geo-tagging the event of a COVID-19 failed on Thursday. The second opposition group, has received the support of the liberal Party of Quebec and the Parti québécois, but not that of the government.
Québec solidaire called for the holding of a parliamentary committee by the end of the work parliamentary June 12, to determine the extent of the discussions between the government Legault and the Institut québécois artificial intelligence (MILA), which has recently unveiled its new application.
“This is not a detail for a government to approve an application that allows you to track and trace people,” said co-spokesperson of solidarity, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. It is very, very far from being a detail. “
The use of such an application to the Quebec should not be done without the supervision of parliamentarians, according to him. He asked that the commission des institutions, to hold hearings for two days to hear from experts and make recommendations.
MILA told The canadian Press last week to be in discussion with the canadian government and several provincial governments. Its application named COVI could be installed on the smart phones to collect and collate information on citizens that would calculate the probability for a person to be infected by the coronavirus.
“It should not be a temporary measure becomes permanent, and that a technology that they approve for the fight against the pandemic, eventually, will endure in time, and then interferes with the rights and freedoms of citizens, explained Mr. Nadeau-Dubois. Therefore, there is no plot, but there are some ethical issues are very important and it can’t only discuss behind closed doors between Yoshua Bengio and departments. “
This professor of the University of Montreal leads the research team that developed the application.
