No water games in Quebec city, despite the heat
28 may 2020 10: 49a.m.
Updated at 17h47
Baptiste Ricard-Châtelain
The Sun
Despite a favourable opinion of the public Health, the City will not open the water games in the city parks offer an oasis for the citizens that transpire.
“In the context of extreme heat events that many regions are experiencing or will experience in the next few days, we recommend the exceptional opening of the water playground to provide a place of freshness to the citizens,” wrote the ministry of Health all the directorates of public health regional. “This temporary recommendation will apply only to the time of the heat wave.”
“The City of Québec confirms that it has received, by late afternoon Wednesday, the recommendation of the public Health for the opening to be exceptional, but temporary, water games only during the period of extreme heat that is currently hitting,” says in a press release the spokesperson for the municipal David O’brien.
Parents of children with dripping, do not rejoice, however, not too fast ! “The City will not open its water games in the short term.”
Why ? “The City needs a period of 48 h to proceed with the opening of the sixty games of water on its territory. As a result, the City does not have the time required to open the games of water, as weather forecasts predict a cooling of temperatures from Friday morning, forcing him to close them at this time.”
In Montreal, however, the boroughs have undertaken rapidly and the progressive opening of the valves, concerns in particular The Duty. Children must, however, comply with the standards of distance physical.