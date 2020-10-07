The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for the development of a method of gene editing. The Spaniard Francis Mojica is left without recognition despite having discovered the CRISPR system in bacteria.

The Swedish Academy awarded the distinction in Chemistry to the French Emmanuelle Charpentier and the American Jennifer A. Doudna “for the development of a method for editing the genome”.

“The winners discovered one of the sharpest tools in genetic technology: the CRISPR / Cas9 genetic scissors. With these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision,” they indicated from the committee that issues the decision.

They also detailed that these tools revolutionized molecular life sciences, provided new opportunities for plant breeding, contribute to innovative cancer therapies and “can make the dream of curing inherited diseases a reality.”

