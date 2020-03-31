Nokia 7.2 got updated to Android 10 according to the schedule
When the HMD Global has published the first schedule of updates to Android 10 for Nokia, model 7.2 was not listed because at that time still was not sold. New schedule updates that were released a few weeks ago, includes new device, and, according to him, Nokia 7.2 should receive the update AT the end of the first quarter of this year. Global HMD and keeps the promise.
South Services (Juho Sarvikas), product Director at HMD Global, today shared on his Twitter account the news that Android 10 now available for Nokia 7.2.
The device received a lot of innovations, among which included dark theme, gestures navigation, the March patch security Google and more.
Nokia 7.2 was released in September 2019. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch display with FHD resolution+. The speed of the device meets the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. The amount of RAM can reach 6 GB, and the capacity of internal storage of 128 GB.