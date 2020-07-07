Nomination of Kanye West: Trump follows with attention
Donald Trump has deemed Friday as “interesting” the idea that the rapper Kanye West may be a candidate for the White House.
7 July 2020 17h21
WASHINGTON — us president Donald Trump has deemed Friday as “interesting” the idea that the rapper Kanye West may be a candidate for the White House, while believing that the election of 2024 should be its true purpose.
The rapper billionaire, the 43-year-old, who has referred to his nomination to a tweet enigmatic, but has no structure in place, it will run there at the last minute for the election of 3 November ?
“There might be. It is very interesting,” answered Mr. Trump in the site Realclearpolitics.
“If he did, he would need the path as a trial balloon for what will happen in four years”, said Mr. Trump, who had received Kanye West, one of its supports the most famous, in the Oval Office in 2018.
“We must now fulfill the promise of America by trusting in God, in uniting our visions and building our future. I am a candidate for the presidency of the United States ! #2020VISION” was tweeted on Saturday, Kanye West.
He has since provided no details on a possible candidacy.