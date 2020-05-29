North shore: kerfuffle on the re-opening date
The mayor of Baie-Comeau, Yves Montigny, a spectator attentive to this press conference on the platform Zoom, which ensures that it has not had any discussion with the CISSS on a possible postponement of the date.
Share
May 28, 2020 20h17
Share
North shore: kerfuffle on the re-opening date
Steeve Paradis
Baie-Comeau
BAIE-COMEAU — The point of weekly press of the integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) of the North Shore has turned to a meeting of kerfuffle on Thursday. The leadership of the organization has referred to a possible handing-over in question of the date of reopening of the region, on 31 may, before making back two hours later.
To the general surprise, the deputy director general of the CISSS, Dyane Benoît, has hinted from the beginning of the media that the lifting of controls on the road in the night of 31 may to 1 June, could be pushed back again. During the press briefing of last week, the CISSS was, however, guaranteed that there was no question that the date of 31 may has been changed.
“We talk with all stakeholders to assess whether we are ready to lift the points of control,” said Ms. Benedict. “The information will be known by a ministerial order.”
Pressed for questions on the topic, Dyane Benoît has assured that it is not a question here of political pressure to discuss a possible postponement of the date. Note, however, that there has been pressure from the innu communities of the North Shore, so that the region does not open on 18 may, as originally planned.
Dg assistant ensures that it is only “the context of health” that fuels the discussions. The observance of the safety instructions is not yet a reflex for many people, which leaves the fear of a return in strength of the coronavirus. “There are certain circles where people who wear a cover-face are semoncer”, start, Dyane Benoît to explain the carelessness of some.
Two hours later, the communications branch of the CISSS is made more clear. “We would like to clarify that the reopening of the area planned for the 1st of June next, on the night of Sunday to Monday, is not called into question,” wrote the spokeswoman, Myriam Won, in an e-mail.
The mayor of Baie-Comeau, Yves Montigny, a spectator attentive to this press conference on the platform Zoom, which ensures that it has not had any discussion with the CISSS on a possible postponement of the date. “We, in the west of the region, we operate always with the aim of re-opening the 1. It is clear that the government decree is terminated at this time and that it will not be renewed”, he added.
The municipal official said that he was “worried” at the beginning of the remarks of the deputy director-general. “I had not the impression that it was going in the right “track”, but fortunately that there has been the precision by e-mail a little later, it was super clear. It is necessary to open the may 31, it is rendered there,” argued Mr. Montigny.
The medical officer of health of the CISSS regional has proved to be a little more reassuring on an opening Sunday at the press point. “We think that it is going to be the 31st, as planned. There is nothing that leads us to believe that this will not be the 31,” said dr. Stéphane Trépanier.
The latter has ensured that, over the past two weeks, the public health, “has done great things”, including the increase of the testing capacity. Over the past week, 364 screening tests have been carried out on the North Shore, or 133 more than the previous week.
“Even if we waited another two weeks, it is ready if there is another case of COVID”, assert Dr. Trépanier, arguing in passing that each of the MRC of the region meets the six criteria of the déconfinement as established by the world health Organization.
There has been no case of infection to the COVID-19 since the 13th of may on the North Shore, the total is always of 114 cases, of which 113 are considered to be recovered. For the RCM of Manicouagan, which includes Baie-Comeau, there are no cases for the 7 April.