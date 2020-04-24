North shore: no déconfinement despite the absence of new cases
No less than 43 of these cases are linked to the outbreak at the federal penitentiary in Port-Cartier. According to our information, the 22 members of staff and 10 inmates are affected. The rest of the cases have involved people outside of the walls of the penitentiary, but contaminated by someone who works there.
April 16, 2020 21h37
Updated at 22h03
Steeve Paradis
The Sun
BAIE-COMEAU — From now on 7 April, it has not reported any new case of infection in most parts of the North Shore. In fact, the progression of the disease is concentrated in one sector identified in this vast region, but the question for the moment to speak of déconfinement in the sectors spared.
Since now nine days, it has not reported any new cases in the Haute-Côte-Nord (3 cases), in the Manicouagan (14) and in the Minganie area (5). There is still no case in Fermont and in the Basse-Côte-Nord. It is therefore in the Seven-Rivers (Port-Cartier and Sept-Îles) that the coronavirus is more aggressive, with 79 of the 101 confirmed cases in the region.
“The déconfinement will be gradual and will need to be secured with the measures taken in Quebec as a whole,” noted the medical officer of health of the North Shore, Dr. Richard Fachehoun, who explains that before thinking to lift some of the measures, the region should carry out studies of seroprevalence, which allows to assess the percentage of the population that has been exposed to the virus and the effectiveness of the screening tests.
“Yes, we take into account regional realities, but the results currently available, it is compared to people tested. The COVID-19, it is everywhere,” said the doctor, emphasizing that the data are not sufficient currently to be able to decide on the timing of a déconfinement.
Out of the 101 cases identified in the region, 57 people are considered cured. This is particularly the case for the 5 people infected in the Minganie area, and for 14 of the 17 people affected in the area Haute-Côte-Nord/Manicouagan. The 38 other people freed from the COVID-19 in the RCM of Sept-Rivières.
There are still no cases of infection in NURSING homes and residences for elderly people in the area, and two more hospitalizations. According to Dr. Fachehoun, these two people are doing better and better and should be able to get back on the North Shore shortly. They are admitted to hospital in Quebec city.
For his part, the deputy director general of the integrated Centre of health and social services of the North Shore, Dyane Benoît, looked forward to the arrival of the Rangers in the Basse-Côte-Nord, which will be “a valuable aid” in several respects, “including the logistics, the management of points of control and also help raise awareness in the communities,” she argued.