North shore: yes to the re-opening, but not in all directions
April 30, 2020 20h47
Updated at 21h04
Steeve Paradis
The Sun
BAIE-COMEAU — The public health branch of the North Shore, of course, has taken note of the plan of prime minister François Legault, who revealed on Wednesday that its programme of reopening the areas, in which we read that the North Shore will reopen on may 18. One wishes, however, do not have to manage a re-opening total.
“It was still the same twenty days to reflect on the issues and think of some of the mitigation measures, but we don’t necessarily think open at 100 % without surveillance,” said Dr. Stéphane Trépanier, consultant in public health at the Centre of integrated health and social services (CISSS) of the North Shore, indicating that one “can expect that some cases will appear”.
The deputy director-general of the organization, Dyane Benoît, however, has warned that despite the re-opening announced by Quebec, “it is always recommended to avoid to move from one region to the other,” unless it is for work or health reasons.
The regional health authorities are doubly cautious in regard to the dams that control the access to the Minganie and Basse-Côte-Nord, which will remain in place after the 18 may. Dr. Trépanier indicated that according to his conversations with the elected officials of these areas, we hope to keep a good level of protection for a few more weeks.
“When you will lift the dam on the North Shore, one might think that even with the best of measures, there may be some transmission. But the villages and communities in Minganie and Basse-Côte-Nord region are more isolated, there are more elderly people and there are more chronic diseases,” said the doctor, recalling that “since the beginning (of the pandemic), these are the most vulnerable populations that are affected”.
In regards to statistics, the North Shore has recorded no new cases of infection to the COVID-19 from the 25 April. Outside of the MRC of Sept-Rivières, it’s a minimum of three weeks without a case. The regional total was $ 113, with 88 persons declared to be restored. It only remains, therefore, that up to 25 people in isolation at home to recover from the coronavirus in the region.