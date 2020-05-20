Not back to school in Ontario
Public and private schools of Ontario will be closed until the end of the school year.
19 may 2020 13: 20 pm
Updated at 19h38
Émilie Pelletier
“It is clear that we cannot open schools,” announced the prime minister of ontario Doug Ford, at a press conference Tuesday.
The public and private schools of Ontario will be closed until the end of the school year.
They have been closed for almost 100 days, between 23 march and 25 June.
Doug Ford said that after consulting with public health officials and public health experts, he does not want to take such a risk.
His minister of Education Stephen Lecce said that a learning program volunteer during the summer will be put in place.
“[…] Schools will no longer be the same. ”
Stephen Lecce
The minister of Education of Ontario, Stephen Lecce
The canadian Press
Even if the school doors are not open, students can continue learning online, and will receive school reports.
Mr. Lecce noted that his ministry is currently preparing a plan for the reopening of classes in September. “It is clear that schools will no longer be the same. “
The ministry of Education is currently examining the different possibilities for the return to school. When schools will be reopened, the classes will be less fulfilled, and it would be possible that they are shared among the students. Some could go in the before-noon and after-noon.
An announcement will be made before the end of June.
This will be the school boards that will manage the repatriation of the effects of the pupils in the schools.
The minister Lecce has also stated that, with the exception of child care centres emergency child care centres will remain closed during the first stage of the déconfinement of the province, which began Tuesday. They will reopen gradually, ” once it is safe to do so “, that is, during the second stage of the plan déconfinement in Ontario.
The prime minister has also announced that the day camp will open in July and August, but that strict measures to protect the children and staff will need to be put in place. The day camps where children spend the night will not be able to open this summer.