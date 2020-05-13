Not enough masks available, to compel the port, said Legault
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, and the prime minister François Legault
The highlights of the day
- 89 new deaths, for a total of 3220 ;
- 706 new cases, for a total of 39 931 ;
- 1876 people hospitalized, of which 194 (+8) to the intensive care unit.
- François Legault announced that her government will allow Quebec to practice ” individual sports where there are no contacts “, such as golf and tennis.
“Tens of millions” of masks necessary for the population
Quebec dropped on Wednesday to its explanations on the legal implications that could have the obligation of wearing a mask.
The prime minister, François Legault, said that the shortage of masks was justifying his choice not to force people in Quebec to wear the mask. “If we wanted to provide masks to all Quebecers who use the buses, the metro, everywhere in Quebec, we would need tens of millions of masks “, he illustrated. In Montreal, 500 000 people use the metro every day, he added.
The leader of the Coalition avenir Québec added that his teams were working hand-in-hand with québec companies to provide “tens of millions” of masks of here ” a few weeks “.
Tests insufficient
The prime minister launched that he was “not happy” with the pace at which the testing is currently done.
“We told you that we wanted to increase the number of tests of 6000 to 14 000 per day,” he recalled. This is indeed the will which had been expressed at Quebec on 2 may.
However, the number of tests is increased to 10 000 Friday, to go back down to 9000 by the following. “I do not accept that, I’m not happy,” said François Legault.
To increase the rate, it will be necessary to “organize better” and “better inform the public” of the availability of the tests, was recognized by the prime minister.