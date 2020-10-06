Senior US Pentagon officials, including nearly all of President Donald Trump's top military advisers, are in quarantine after a deputy commander tested positive for coronavirus.

Among those affected by the measure are the head of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley ; the Chief of Staff of the Army, James McConville ; that of the Air Force, Charles Brown ; the chief of naval operations, Michael Gilday ; and the head of space operations, John Raymond , according to various media.

The news came after the US Coast Guard announced last Monday in a statement that the deputy commander of that branch of the Armed Forces, Charles Ray , had been diagnosed with covid-19 last Monday, the news agency published Télam .

Ray had been meeting in a secure room at the Pentagon with Milley and other uniformed leaders from the Department of Defense last week, and over the weekend he began to have symptoms.

Despite the fact that the tests of Milley and the rest of the high positions of the General Staff were negative , they decided to follow the directives set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and work remotely. “To exercise extreme caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are quarantined and tested this morning,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

This protocol contrasts with that of the White House , where Trump's advisers avoided quarantining after learning that the president had coronavirus.