Not much seduction tourism outside of Quebec

The Office of tourism shall make no tourist promotion outside of the greater Quebec city region.
May 26, 2020
Jean-François Néron
The Sun
The Office of tourism of Quebec will not make any promotion outside of the national capital. It will invite rather its residents to revisit their region. The strategy appeals to the mayor Régis Labeaume, who prefer to adopt a low profile in the idea of controlling the spread of the virus.
“We thought of doing a campaign for tourism. The COVID is going unevenly in the regions of Quebec. It was decided that it is better to play it “low profile“.”
The mayor Labeaume confirmed Monday the decision of the tourist Office (OTQ) not to make any tourist promotion outside of the greater Quebec city area, which extends up to Portneuf and the Côte-de-Beaupré.
Two weeks ago, its director-general, Benoit Pigeon, explained to the Sun, that the subject of the promotion was sensitive to the fact that it was not necessary to disparage other regions more affected than Quebec. “We must be in solidarity,” he pointed out then.
In the same breath, he said to understand that some people may be reluctant to welcome tourists even if the hoteliers, restaurateurs and other industry players have been looking forward to “take the collar”, according to his expression. Rather, they will have to bet on the population of Quebec travel to the tourist economy.
An elephant
When it is a question of the fear of accommodating tourists, there is an elephant in the room. No one will dare to name the “greater Montreal area”, which account for half of the tourism intra-Quebec with more than 4 million inhabitants. But all think about it.
“If we want to locally control the spread, it just need to be careful. I’m going to say it in the same way”, responded the mayor to a question on the concerns of the tourists from the metropolis.
Already, residents of Charlevoix and Bas-Saint-Laurent, sometimes even elected officials, have expressed publicly their anxiety with the thought that people from other regions strongly affected come to visit during the hot season.
Survey to come
The OTQ will unveil shortly a survey of the population of the Quebec city region, which focuses in particular on their level of comfort to travel this summer, ” says Jenna Dubé, communication consultant for the office. The stroke of the probe does not go away. It does not contain any question on the fear of welcoming people from the outside. Still, the OTQ has decided to implement the “soft-pedal” on the promotion with the population of other regions and will focus its efforts with the residents of the national capital, to invite them to revisit their region.
“Without you revealing the results, there is a certain level of anxiety in connection with the large gatherings and visiting other regions. It is a concern of people,” confirms Ms. Dubé.
In a recent survey by Leger, commissioned by the City, there is always some level of concern about the pandemic, even if it is less than in the rest of Canada. Thus, once the containment is completed, 79 % are worried about frequenting the public places of the City, 64 % to visit friends and family and 47 % returning to work.
The same level of concern manifests itself in the face of certain activities. Shows and events are the cause of insecurity in 67% of the respondents, 54 % are afraid to go to a bar or a restaurant, and 53 %, shopping centres.