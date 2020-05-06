Not return to the school in Wemotaci
The Council of the Atikamekw of Wemotaci, has announced that schools will be closed until the end of the school year.
5 may 2020 15: 31
Audrey Tremblay
Le Nouvelliste
The Toque — as we prepare for the reopening of schools throughout the region, the Council of the Atikamekw of Wemotaci, has announced that the elementary school Seskitin and secondary Nikanik of the community will be closed until the end of the school year.
A committee was appointed to decide on a re-opening in the month of may or in the month of August, their analysis concluded that it would be better to wait for it in August 2020 for the back-to-school.
Several reasons have been put forward, in particular the risk linked to the return of staff from outside the community, and to their further movement, and the potential obligation to place them in isolation before re-opening comprehensive schools.
It was also noted to have taken account of the “great difficulties of management of sanitary rules at the preschool level, primary and secondary education and the management of the protocol back in the classroom to be put into place if the schools open too early”.
It is argued also that, according to a survey conducted by the committee of parents of secondary school Nikanik, the majority of the population did not wish to reopen before the month of August 2020.
The Commission has therefore decided to follow the recommendation of the committee and will keep the schools closed until the end of the school year.
It was noted that a plan of educational support would be put in place to ensure that students are able to continue in spite of all their academic career.
The cultural Week will be held from 11 to 15 may 2020. The members of the community take advantage of this time to practice cultural activities, mainly the hunting of bustard and duck.
“The Council has decided to maintain these hunting activities as a result of a recommendation by the group of Elders, and this, in spite of the warnings related to the infection of the COVID-19 announced by the specialists in recent weeks. The Council invites members of the community to follow the health measures and protection during their stay on the territory and for the practice of cultural activities during the cultural Week and at any time”, informed the Council of the Atikamekw of Wemotaci.