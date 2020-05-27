Not the moon, just listen
The message is carried by the playwright and artistic director of Théâtre de Quat’sous, Olivier Kemeid.
“This is not because we are in the unknown that we must be immersed in the vacuum. “In an open letter sent Tuesday to the minister of Culture and Communications, Nathalie Roy, artists of the stage to request for a dialog, a visibility. Not the moon, they say. Just listening to.
The letter, coupled with a petition already signed by thousands of names, is carried by the playwright and artistic director of Théâtre de Quat’sous, Olivier Kemeid. In consultation with, in particular, Brigitte Haentjens, Claude Poissant and Ginette Noiseux.
“It is important to tell. The grumbling, she was born recently. Not at the beginning, ” insists Olivier Kemeid at the end of the wire. It would have been indecent, on day three, to make a sortie. “
But on the day seventy-four, the output was needed. “Having a common front, it is important to réarrimer democratic life. Question. To criticize. Question. I’ve noticed that the complotistes are a cliché when we hear only one voice. When the speech is made uniform. “
The trigger for the letter : the press briefing of the authorities on 22 may. The one announcing the first phase of the déconfinement in the cultural milieu. Who gave the go to the museums. Libraries. The drive-ins. That is all.
We are able to adapt, we are flexible. But we live in a time that requires a depth, a thought.
— Olivier Kemeid
Several times, Olivier Kemeid attention : “We reaffirm our confidence in the public health. Ever we do we will put in front of sanitary measures. Our letter, this is not “WE DEMAND THAT THE THEATRES ARE OPEN TOMORROW, GOOD”. We just want to have a voice in the chapter. “
Without forgetting the importance of addressing the question of the digital, omnipresent since the beginning of the confinement. How many Instagram Live can you watch before you feel a certain numbness ? To have a thirst for something else ? Because it is precisely : the arts of the scene are something else. And without an audience, they are, quite simply, not performing arts. “If I don’t have that physical presence in front of me, I don’t play the same way. I don’t write the same way. I do not dance the same way. “
Everything is in the way, however, ahead of Olivier Keimed : “It means : play before an audience is no small challenge in a time of pandemic. But you are full of ideas. And we would like to share with the department. “
Among the ideas raised, the importance of time. Reflection, rehearsal, planning. “We are able to adapt, we are flexible. But we live in a time that requires a depth, a thought. “
The time in front of oneself, it is not marked by clear guidelines, says the director. If this is only for those who have asked for the PCU at the beginning of the confinement, payments will stop in July. Four months will be passed. “I don’t know what will be the percentage of artists that will be on the straw at this time, but it will be a cursed gang. I want to say to the minister : if you open, but that all cultural workers have changed careers, having nothing to do, because they could not eat, we will not be more advanced. At this point, the damage will be so extensive, that little me chaut a date. “
This is why Olivier Kemeid wants a plan. He was a ” living and changing “. But above all of the discussions. Exchanges. “I do not ask for a timetable and concrete or a crystal ball to my government. I’m just asking : if we can’t open until January 2021, that to me do you fall ? To put two Kodaks on a stage and go to the ciné-parc ? (Do we hear, I’m going to drive-ins. I have two children, I love it. The issue is not there.) “
Questioned about this, Geneviève Gouin, political attaché of Nathalie Roy, wanted to clarify : “the Madam the Minister has received the letter and acknowledgement of receipt. She is aware that the community is demanding a clear timetable, but this is not who fixed. She respects the opinions of the public Health and wish to ensure that you do not end up with a resurgence of the virus and a return to the starting point. “
And for the second phase of the déconfinement in the cultural community ? “We don’t have a date yet. “
Multiple scenarios
Anne Trudel has signed the letter as an artist. As the president of the Conseil québécois du theatre (CQT), however, there’s a time already that she is fighting to get clear guidelines from the government. “All sectors have been invited to submit a recovery plan may 15 “, she says. Multiple scenarios have then been proposed. In several phases. First, the re-opening of the premises. “For artists and cultural workers could be laboratories, to explore, to talk to. See what the social distancing arouses in them. In the economic logic of the government, it is necessary to see this research phase is a bit like basic research in science. “
This is only in phase three that the CQT is speaking to accommodate the audience. And the latter, assured the president, is eager to find the living arts ” in real life “. “The amount of meetings that we do on Zoom, it realizes that it has nothing to do with human contact. Nothing to do with a work that you see physically, directly in front of us. “There is nothing to see.