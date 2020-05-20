The prime minister François Legault on his arrival at his press conference on the COVID-19, Quebec city, Tuesday
May 19, 2020 12: 55
Updated at 19h48
“Not the time to pick up a punishment niaiseuse”; lower increase in daily case in 37 days [VIDEO]
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
Fewer deaths, fewer new cases, and soon there will be more hair stylists, massage therapists, day camps, rallies. But “we must play as a team, insists François Legault. As we say in hockey, this is not the time to pick up a punishment niaiseuse, and then lose the game!”
With 570 new cases of COVID-19 detected Monday to Tuesday, Quebec had not known 24 hours with a slight increase since April 11. More than five weeks. The announcement of 51 new deaths attributed to the sars coronavirus ranked third of the last 36 days. The three days of the less deadly during this period are all recent and occurred in the last five days.
“We have to return quietly to the control of the virus, but the game is not won yet. The virus, the COVID-19 is still there. The virus lurks, and not just in Montreal, everywhere in Quebec. We are happy to déconfiner gradually, but, if the virus spreads, begins to spread too quickly, it will be necessary to put Quebec on pause. You do not want it, person. To avoid this to happen, it is necessary to comply with the instructions,” stressed the prime minister of Québec, on Tuesday during his regular press conference from 13 to Quebec, in the company of the minister of Health and the national director of public health.
Calendar of déconfinement starts
A calendar of déconfinement progressive shops care and rallies is in the works, confirms Mr. Legault. An announcement is expected “in the coming days”. “I ask you to be patient.”
The mic, the prime minister was wearing one of the masks manufactured by Paulette Valley and Madeleine LeBel of the Cercle de fermières Sainte-Monique Les Saules, Quebec. The mother-daughter duo has also equipped the police of the Sûreté du Québec, serving as body guard to the prime minister and his cabinet with a lot of 60 masks navy blue.
“The virus lurks, and not just in Montreal, everywhere in Quebec ”
The prime minister François Legault
The small sign pasted to the conference table, too, had changed. In traditional Quebec.ca/coronavirus was added to the address colcorona.net. Clinical study done in Montreal with people who have the COVID-19 to test the effectiveness of colchicine as a medicine. Work funded by the government of Quebec.
3000 dead in centres for seniors
Among the 3647-related deaths COVID-19 up here, 3036 (83 %) of Quebecers were living in a centre for older people, that is to say, an accommodation facility of long-term care (CHSLD, 2305), a private seniors ‘ residence (RPA, 643) or an intermediate resource (RI, 88).
Places of accommodation where the staff continues to miss, despite the return of a few more workers each day. There is little, there were more than 11,000 absences on all of the approximately 280 000 employees of the health network of quebec (see table for the distribution of workers by occupations).