"Not the time to pick up a punishment niaiseuse"; lower increase in daily case in 37 days [VIDEO]

| May 19, 2020 | Health | No Comments

«Pas le temps de pogner une punition niaiseuse»; plus faible hausse quotidienne de cas en 37 jours [VIDÉO]

«Pas le temps de pogner une punition niaiseuse»; plus faible hausse quotidienne de cas en 37 jours [VIDÉO]

The prime minister François Legault on his arrival at his press conference on the COVID-19, Quebec city, Tuesday

May 19, 2020 12: 55

Updated at 17h48

Olivier Bossé

The Sun

Fewer deaths, fewer new cases, and soon there will be more hair stylists, massage therapists, day camps, rallies. But “we must play as a team, insists François Legault. As we say in hockey, this is not the time to pick up a punishment niaiseuse, and then lose the game!”

With 570 new cases of COVID-19 detected Monday to Tuesday, Quebec had not known 24 hours with a slight increase since April 11. More than five weeks. The announcement of 51 new deaths attributed to the sars coronavirus ranked third of the last 36 days. The three days of the less deadly during this period are all recent and occurred in the last five days.

“We have to return quietly to the control of the virus, but the game is not won yet. The virus, the COVID-19 is still there. The virus lurks, and not just in Montreal, everywhere in Quebec. We are happy to déconfiner gradually, but, if the virus spreads, begins to spread too quickly, it will be necessary to put Quebec on pause. You do not want it, person. To avoid this to happen, it is necessary to comply with the instructions,” stressed the prime minister of Québec, on Tuesday during his regular press conference from 13 to Quebec, in the company of the minister of Health and the national director of public health.

Calendar of déconfinement starts

A calendar of déconfinement progressive shops care and rallies is in the works, confirms Mr. Legault. An announcement is expected “in the coming days”. “I ask you to be patient.”

The mic, the prime minister was wearing one of the masks manufactured by Paulette Valley and Madeleine LeBel of the Cercle de fermières Sainte-Monique Les Saules, Quebec. The mother-daughter duo has also equipped the police of the Sûreté du Québec, serving as body guard to the prime minister and his cabinet with a lot of 60 masks navy blue.

“The virus lurks, and not just in Montreal, everywhere in Quebec ”


The prime minister François Legault

The small sign pasted to the conference table, too, had changed. In traditional Quebec.ca/coronavirus was added to the address colcorona.net. Clinical study done in Montreal with people who have the COVID-19 to test the effectiveness of colchicine as a medicine. Work funded by the government of Quebec.

3000 dead in centres for seniors

Among the 3647-related deaths COVID-19 up here, 3036 (83 %) of Quebecers were living in a centre for older people, that is to say, an accommodation facility of long-term care (CHSLD, 2305), a private seniors ‘ residence (RPA, 643) or an intermediate resource (RI, 88).

Places of accommodation where the staff continues to miss, despite the return of a few more workers each day. There is little, there were more than 11,000 absences on all of the approximately 280 000 employees of the health network of quebec (see table for the distribution of workers by occupations).

Infographic The Sun

At this time, some 10 000 people recruited by the site JeContribue and about 1000 soldiers of the canadian army are hard at work in the CHSLD du Québec, “employees who do not have all of the qualifications that usual requires,” said the prime minister. A hundred specialist physicians and general practitioners are still in NURSING homes, while non-essential surgeries will resume in the hospitals.

Speaking of team work, Mr. Legault took to the trade unions, on Tuesday. First, the nurses, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) came to demonstrate in front of his office on parliament hill in the morning to find the vacation entitlement will be suspended by the ministerial decree of 21 march.

“It disappoints me”, he started, connecting the public intervention of the FIQ to the application of lower ratios of nurses to patients.

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

He was also arrested in the case of the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ), which announced Tuesday access requests from the prime minister to increase the salary of orderlies of 12 %.

“This is the good side of the news. The bad side of the news, it is that we continue to require that there be a domino effect on other positions. In the background, we, what we want, it’s differentiated offerings. Therefore, we want to be able that there is not as much of an impact on the other posts that ask the unions,” he insisted.

“It is malicious”

Quebec has 44 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 28 053 are considered still active, and at least 12 497 as recovered, confirmation obtained with both tests negative.

The number of hospitalizations, 1784, and patients in the intensive care, 180, continues to hold.

“It is clear that déconfiner leads to a greater risk of virus transmitted,” notes the national director of Quebec public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda. “But there has been no situation that enables us to say that it was out of control.”

“The déconfinement, outside of the Montreal metropolitan Community, works the way we expected. Déconfiner means automatically a transmission, but it had no home other than what is expected.

“It is important, however, even in a cold region, follow the instructions. […] If you are at risk, if you have any chronic diseases, it is important, even more, to follow the instructions because it is in the community that it will eventually happen. It is not gone. It is there, it is a malicious. He comes at you, and then you don’t know, then you are already in the process of contaminating other people.”

Furthermore, the prime minister, Legault has said that they did not exclude to hold a commission of inquiry into the crisis, such as in Ontario. But the form has not yet been established. “Doug Ford has announced a commission of inquiry would not be public and that the work would begin only in the month of September. Once you will be in control of the crisis, after that, it does not exclude anything. We are going to find a way to get to the bottom of things, see what happened, but without losing time because there are solutions that we already know, that we want to apply in the coming months.”

Mr. Legault has also said he was very happy to see the u.s.-canada border remain closed passages that are non-essential until 21 June. Even if it was up to him, he would extend already the closure of another month after that, until the 21 of July.

Update of Quebec on the COVID-19 of 19 may

CPAC

Le Soleil

