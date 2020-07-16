Nothing is left to chance for the reopening of the gaming Lounge [PHOTOS]

July 15, 2020

Normand Provencher

The Sun

As of Thursday, the regulars of the Salon de jeux de Québec, located in Place Fleur de Lys, will have to develop new habits in order to have access to the devices in this period of a pandemic. Nothing was left at random by Loto-Québec in order to avoid that the coronavirus spreads among customers and employees.

“We are going to try to make it as pleasant as possible for people to live a beautiful experience,” says Lysanne Baron, a project manager at the Salon of games, during a visit for the press on Wednesday, four months after the closure of the establishment. All the safety health of the department of public health are enforced to the letter, starting with the mandatory wearing of the cover face. Masks will be available for those who request to do so.

The Sun

To avoid that the traffic exceeds the maximum permitted occupancy of 250 people, Loto-Québec has developed an online booking system. The client must book his place in order to have access to the games Room. Some 3400 people have already signed up. The same measure of reservation applies to the Casino de Charlevoix.

“We hope the habit will take because it will be much easier to manage,” says Lysanne Baron. In the peak period, weekends, the place can welcome up to 400 visitors.

The visitor will have to fill out a questionnaire on his health status. In case of symptoms of the COVID, the entry will be prohibited. A tent is erected on the outside will serve as the first point of control.

The Sun

Playground reconfigured

Once inside, after washing his hands at a sink, the customer will have to deal with a playground reconfigured. Only one-third of the devices will be in function in order to comply with the 2 meters distance. More a question of flying from one to the other, as was the case in the good old times of carefree. The player will have to warn an attendant, the face covered with a mask and a visor, as all the other employees, so that it disinfects the device chosen and the one he just left.

The Sun

History does not leave any chance to the virus, the use of a stylus to the rubber toe cap, rather than the fingers, is “strongly encouraged” by management to reach to the buttons of the devices. To quench his thirst or a bite to eat, the player will have to forget the bar. A park attendant will rather serve to their device. The fair’s opening hours will be reduced in order to enable the complete disinfection of the premises on a daily basis.

The Sun

Loto-Québec believes that a certain time will be necessary to ensure that the customer finds its bearings. “It’s going to change the habits, it will take a few weeks before adjusting, it is safe, but the customers are going to come back, said Patrice Lavoie, director of corporate public affairs and media. It is a room of games, it’s still festive, but we will feel upon arrival that the health and safety of people are important.”

Since its opening in November 2014, the Salon de jeux de Québec welcomes good year, bad year, some 650 000 visitors.

The Sun

