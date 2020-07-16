Nothing is left to chance for the reopening of the gaming Lounge [PHOTOS]

The player will be required to notify an attendant so that it disinfects the device chosen and the one he just left.
July 15, 2020
Nothing is left to chance for the reopening of the gaming Lounge
Normand Provencher
The Sun
As of Thursday, the regulars of the Salon de jeux de Québec, located in Place Fleur de Lys, will have to develop new habits in order to have access to the devices in this period of a pandemic. Nothing was left at random by Loto-Québec in order to avoid that the coronavirus spreads among customers and employees.
“We are going to try to make it as pleasant as possible for people to live a beautiful experience,” says Lysanne Baron, a project manager at the Salon of games, during a visit for the press on Wednesday, four months after the closure of the establishment. All the safety health of the department of public health are enforced to the letter, starting with the mandatory wearing of the cover face. Masks will be available for those who request to do so.