Notice to our readers East of Quebec
Share
30 may 2020 10: 50am
Updated at 11h09
Share
Notice to our readers East of Quebec
A WORD FROM MANAGEMENT / One of the delivery trucks in the Sun has been involved in a major accident last night, which prevents the delivery of the newspaper on a part of the territory of the Bas-Saint-Laurent this Saturday.
The accident, which occurred at the height of Saint-Pascal, has unfortunately been a victim. The driver of the truck was not injured. According to initial information available, it has undergone a nervous shock.
For more details : A motorist dies after a collision with a lorry on the A-20 to La Pocatière
Faithful readers and subscribers of the Sun, we know that you understand this sad situation out of our control.
We invite you to download our free app to view your edition of the day on a tablet or phone. You can also follow us on lesoleil.com.
To the victim’s family, we offer our sincere condolences.