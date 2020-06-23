Novak Djokovic is in turn declared positive, the COVID-19
Photo: Luca Bruno, Associated Press
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have been reported to be positive in the coronavirus on Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic has been declared positive for the coronavirus, Tuesday, after having participated in an exhibition tournament tennis that he has organized in Serbia and in Croatia.
The world number 1 is the fourth player to receive a positive result for the virus after having played in Belgrade and then the last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife has also been declared positive.
“Upon our arrival in Belgrade, we went to take the test. My result is positive, like that of Jelena, so that the results of our children are negative, ” said Djokovic in a press release.
Djokovic has been criticized for having organized the tournament, and brought in players from other countries in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
Viktor Troicki has made it clear on Tuesday that he and his pregnant wife had both been diagnosed with the virus, while the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, triple semi-finalist in a Grand Slam, announced on Sunday that he had tested positive. Borna Coric played against Dimitrov, Saturday, in Zadar, and he revealed that he was also positive to the virus.
No separation physical was not observed at matches in both countries.
“Everything we have done in the course of the last month, we have done it with good mobile and sincere intentions, said Djokovic. Our tournament has sought to unite and to share a message of solidarity and compassion across the region. “
Djokovic, who had previously spoken against a possible vaccination against the virus even if it became mandatory to travel, was the face behind the Adria Tower, a series of events out of the contest, which began in the Serbian capital, and then moved to Zadar.
He left Croatia after the cancellation of the finals and passed his test in Belgrade. The statement said that Djokovic was not showing any symptoms.
Despite his positive test, Djokovic has defended his series of tournaments out of the contest.
“Everything is born from an idea of philanthropy, to direct all funds raised to those in need and it warmed the heart to see how everyone has sharply answered, said Djokovic. We have organized the tournament at the time when the virus was in decline, believing that the conditions for the reception of the tournament were met.
“Unfortunately, this virus is always present, and it is a new reality that we learn to still deal with and live with. “
Djokovic has said that he would remain in quarantine for 14 days and has also apologised to any person infected with the result of these tournaments.
The organizers of the Adria Tower have said that the third stage of the event, scheduled for next week in Bosnia, has been cancelled.