Nubia Red Magic 5G active cooling were considered from the inside [VIDEO]
In mid-March, the brand Nubia has unveiled a gaming smartphone Red Magic 5G. In addition to the productive iron display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and the flagship CPU, features a unique cooling system comprising an active cooler. Bloggers YouTube channel PBK reviews conducted a complete disassembly of the device and found out how to construct a diagram of the heat sink of one of the most powerful Android devices on the market.
To get to the cooler, the authors of the video had to peel off the back cover, but remove the 25 screws located underneath. Bloggers noted that the design of the smartphone provides many of the elements made of aluminium and the role of the passive radiators. In addition, the battery of the gadget is covered with a special film with the properties of the insulator. A number of metal plates are also placed around the main camera module, preventing it from overheating.
Key components of the motherboard are covered with copper foil and covered with thermal paste to improve the efficiency of the cooling system. It is noteworthy that for the fixation of components of vendor used a minimum of glue – for example, the battery model can be easily removed without warming up the Hairdryer. At the conclusion of the bloggers, despite the complexity of the cooling system, the engineers thought of Nubia smartphone in such a way that its disassembly and repair do not cause problems.