Nude Marc Jacobs has pleased his fans

The American designer has published the spicy (we like).

The popular American designer Marc Jacobs, who previously showed how to stylishly protect yourself from coronavirus, has demonstrated its time in quarantine.

56-year-old designer has published in Instagram naked selfie, very pleased fans, because there is something to see. In the picture mark bragged about his bright red nail Polish and not to mention, toned forms.

“Today’s outfit! Realistic costume that is perfect for a birthday (although today is not my birthday)”, – signed photo of Jacobs.

Today’s look. Birthday suit realness. (It is not my Bday). #haveagreatsunday #unlessyouhavemadeotherplans #selflove #aries #shameless #cleanhouse #gratefulnothateful #besafe #stayhome #comfortinuncertainty #thywillnotminebedone

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Mar 29, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

