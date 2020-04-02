Nurmagomedov confirmed the cancellation of the fight with Ferguson
The undefeated champion light weight of UFC Habib Nurmagomedov (28-0) in your Instagram confirmed that on April 18 it will not be a title defense against Tony Ferguson (25-3). Dana white looking for all kinds of ways not to cancel the ill-fated battle, but, apparently, it is impossible to even in Belarus, as proposed earlier, abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.
It is worth noting that the Russians did not oppose such decision of the promotion and called on all to respect the necessary security measures.
Even despite the fact that the eagle could fly to the U.S. on a private plane, apparently, that this fight is not destined to take place.
Anton Krivenko.