Nurses and other health care workers demonstrate for a vacation

A manifestation of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec on Grand-Allée in Quebec city, Wednesday
May 27, 2020 10.03 a.m.
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL – The lack of respite and holidays are no longer spent in health care workers, who have expressed through various demonstrations, Wednesday, in front of health facilities of Quebec.
Nurses of the FIQ with their slogan, “dead tired”, technicians of the APTS, and other health care workers of CUPE-FTQ and the CSN have said it in every tone, sign in hand.
“Summer vacations, point final”, “release your angels for the holidays”, “situation dismal, vacation priceless”, could be read on placards, during one of these demonstrations on the grounds of the CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, in the North of the island of Montreal.
Representatives of these unions are even lying on the sidewalk, on the boulevard Gouin, in order to illustrate their fatigue and exasperation.
They all want to the ministerial decree, adopted in the context of the pandemic, which allows the CISSS and the CIUSSS (Centres integrated uiversitaires of health and social services) to refuse the leave, postpone a vacation, or to keep to a minimum.
On-site, the president of the FIQ, Nancy Bédard, addressed to these workers and to the media: “I have dozens of healthcare professionals, here in particular, but also everywhere in Quebec, which are data, who have given all they had, for three months now. They need to have their holidays; this is the minimum that we can meet them.”
Ms. Bédard reports on the state of mind of its members, the nurses, nursing assistants and other healthcare professionals: “they are completely demobilized. For them, it is a matter of days, where they wonder if they are going to continue, if they are not going to fall in battle”.
They apprehend particularly a possible second wave the next autumn, if they have not had the opportunity of getting enough rest by then.
David Routhier, of the local union of the APTS (Alliance of professional and technical staff of the health and social services), said in an interview that locally, the situation of the pandemic has improved, to the point where it no longer justifies, according to him, to refuse leave or postpone a vacation.
“There are fewer residents who are sick, and there are fewer employees who are absent. So in addition to Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, where we did say yesterday that there was an upsurge, a kind of second wave to the internal, in other CHSLD (of this territory), the contamination rate is really declining. Therefore, it is difficult to understand to say “it would be necessary to cut the holidays, it will be necessary to reduce, just in case”. Because there, we are left with a surplus of staff in NURSING homes now,” said Mr. Routhier.
Technicians and professionals of the canadian union of public EMPLOYEES, affiliated with the FTQ, have also manifested at the same time, this time in front of the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal.
Wednesday was the first of three days of events.