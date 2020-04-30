Nurses need rest and vacation, says the FIQ
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
The auxiliary nurses and nurses working tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The FIQ request to the government Legault and employers in health care allow nurses to take a vacation and applying the “more human” the ministerial order that allows you to move the staff.
During a press conference Thursday, the president of the Federation interprofessional of the health, Nancy Bédard, backed by seven presidents of unions of care professionals from different regions have reported that several of their members were told that their vacation planned for this summer was postponed to an undetermined date.
However, the auxiliary nurses and nurses working tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus, often overtime, working in extremely difficult conditions and they need rest, have argued that these trade union leaders.
“They don’t know when or how they will be able to get some rest,” summed up Ms. Bédard.
“We do not allow the angels to rest. It gives without counting, more than ever, and asks again, ” quipped Sophie Séguin, president of the Syndicat des professionnelles en soins des Cantons de l’est.
The FIQ has received 750 testimonies of nurses, nursing assistants and others ‘who recount many, many difficulties,” Mrs. Bedard : communications inconsistent, yet the lack of equipment, lack of staff, fear of being contaminated, etc
“All the world is to end. The resignations are increasing, ” reported Francine Savoie, president of the Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de la Montérégie-Ouest.
Ms. Bédard therefore requests the government Legault and employers in the health to enable healthcare professionals to take their vacation.
Otherwise, they will fall in battle. In fact, many would even think to resign, reported the representatives of the trade unions.
Legault responds
When asked about this during his daily press conference on the situation of the pandemic, the prime minister François Legault has said understand the weariness of the nurses and intimated that he did what he could with the personnel he has available to replace the absent in the health care network.
“We understand that you want to take a well-deserved vacation. It is just that we are working together for the future “, he replied.
He stated that there was always 10 500 missing people in the network and that 7200 people had been found to give a boost, thanks to the site ” I can help “.
Similarly, 1,200 students and teachers were added in the health facilities, with 241 soldiers. And 276 other ranks will be added soon.
The prime minister noted that 120 doctors, nurses and orderlies had also been moved from the hospitals to NURSING homes, for example, since there was less work in hospitals and more needs in the accommodation Centres, and long-term care.
Consequences of the ministerial decree
Ms. Bédard also calls on the government to implement “humane, caring” the ministerial order that allows you to move staff from one facility to another, from one care unit to another, even against his will.
Some were reported to have been dispatched in the institutions where they had never set foot before, without being paired to another employee, without knowing the codes from the computer, taken to fend as they could to take care of patients.
“We’re not robots,” quipped Ms. Savoie.
“The willingness of healthcare professionals, it is to be here, to be able to heal again. It is necessary to take care of the caregivers, to ensure they can have periods of rest to regenerate and be in combat. There are humans behind these masks, ” said Nancy Bédard.