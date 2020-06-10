Nurses of the North Shore fined for having shot a video

June 9, 2020 16h59
Steeve Paradis
Special Collaboration
BAIE-COMEAU – Sixteen nurses and nursing assistants of the integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) of the Côte-Nord have received a disciplinary notice after you have shot a video expressing the love of their work. “Disappointed and shocked” with this decision, the union that represents them has sent to the leaders of the CISSS a box of candy for sure, “question to see for themselves the consequences of a decision to the bitter taste”.
These videos have been made at the invitation of a influenceuse on Facebook, Catherine Paquin, an ex-nurse, who asked the workers of the health to send a video expressing their happiness to be at work in spite of the pandemic of COVID-19. The price? For a chance to win a box of candy.
According to the Fédération de la santé du Québec (FSQ), a union affiliated with the CSQ, the 16 people of the North Shore have participated in have all received a disciplinary notice. “One always asks for more nurses. They must be perfect, and they have no right to error, but the moment they are trying to spread the happiness, the punishment happens”, to launch the president of the FSQ-CSQ, Claire Montour.
“The people who are at work, who give their hearts to the work, can we just appreciate them, thank them instead of punish them? They (the nurses) were not sacred to their camp, they have not ridiculed anyone,” she added.
Ms. Montour argues that the employed sanctioned had done nothing more than the little dance in the Dr. Horacio Arruda, the dance was done caused so much controversy. “If dr. Arruda had worked at the CISSS de la Côte-Nord, he would have received a severe reprimand and a disciplinary notice,” adds the president.
“One always asks for more nurses. They must be perfect, and they have no right to error, but the moment they are trying to spread the happiness, the sanction happens ”
The president of the FSQ-CSQ, Claire Montour
This last has not failed to recall that a few weeks ago, the minister of Health and social Services Danielle McCann had ensured that he was no longer a question of omerta in the health care system, and that the staff could express themselves freely. “I do not know who the minister was calling in saying that, but it may be that the people to whom it was addressed have not heard,” she hammered.
In point of weekly press on Tuesday, the deputy director general of the CISSS, Dyane Benoît, kicked into touch, arguing that this case “is not the subject of the point of today’s press”. The direction of the CISSS was then informed by email that she would not comment because it is “a record of labour relations, several aspects of which are confidential”.
Four new cases
Without a reported case of COVID-19 for more than a fortnight, the North Shore has recorded four new late last week, bringing the total to 119 confirmed cases. These four last cases are related to the arrival of two foreign workers, employees of a fruit and vegetable market of Seven-Islands.
“The two foreign workers are in strict isolation since their arrival and they have not worked,” assured the physician-in-council for public health in the CISSS regional, dr. Richard Fachehoun. The third case is linked to the host family of the two workers while the fourth, asymptomatic, has visited the market in question, which has been completely disinfected on Monday.