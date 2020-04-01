Nutritionists have called the beneficial properties of pearl barley
Doctors said that the porridge of barley has a positive effect on the human body and can protect against many chronic diseases. For this reason, to use it in food should be as powerful often.
Pearl barley is made from barley. On our table barley porridge – not a frequent visitor, unlike buckwheat and it is in vain. Barley is also used for baking bread, in the preparation of various drinks. Experts point out that this grain has a positive effect on the body, nourishes it with plenty of vitamins, minerals and fibers. In particular, in barley a lot of Niacin, and thiamine pyridoxine – vitamins, essential for our body.
Experts in the study found that eating barley porridge helps reduce the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease. In addition, the barley in the diet helps to combat obesity and many chronic diseases.