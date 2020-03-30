NVIDIA will announce new games for GeForce NOW every week
In the background sweeping the world of the pandemic of coronavirus has rapidly increased the popularity of streaming services. First and foremost, this applies to streaming services, but cloud gaming platform also show good growth. Reportedly network sources, the streaming game service GeForce NOW NVIDIA intends to maintain its popularity, each week announcing a new game project that will be available to users of the platform.
Many users are under quarantine and not having at their disposal a games console or a powerful PC, turn your attention to streaming game services. Currently popular services such as Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud and NVIDIA GeForce NOW, with some features, one of which is support games purchased by users on the Steam platform. Although not supported by every game, GeForce users NOW can use our cloud platform, playing some bought the game on Steam, without spending extra money.
The current list of supported GeForce NOW games is large enough and at the moment, much stronger than the Google library Stadia. Despite this, NVIDIA wants to assure users that the new GeForce game NOW will appear quite often. Reportedly network sources, the new games will appear every Sunday, i.e. weekly. The first set announced in the framework of the games includes projects such as Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead, Control, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Dungeons 3, Headsnatchers, Il-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad, Jagged Alliance 2 – Wildfire, The Guild 3.
Probably weekly announcements of games that will soon appear in GeForce NOW, add the platform’s popularity. Currently the service is available on computers running Windows and macOS, Android, as well as the users of proprietary NVIDIA SHIELD TV media players. It is expected that this year will be able to start using owners Chromebook.