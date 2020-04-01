Nyusha revealed a bold photo that you want to keep only for her husband
Nyusha shocked fans unexpected candid shot. The young mother laid out in Instagram photo, where she appeared in a black bodysuit with naked buttocks. The hip girls were wrapped around the straps and completed a bold high heel sandals and loose hair.
The photographer chose a great angle for the photo, to accentuate the slender long legs of the actress and her seductive form. To the sultry frame Nyusha added the caption, “Be honest.”
The less than a day gained about 80 thousand likes. But members noted that Nyusha managed to truly ignite. Agreed and her husband Igor Sivov. He called his wife a beauty and made several Emoji hearts. However, many users of the photo provoked a storm of indignation. They wrote that the young mother should save these pictures for personal enjoyment with her husband, and not put on public display.
If this was posted, I would have my man killed. In my opinion, too challenging photo! Only for one man and not for all, commented one podistica.
Would be better if you didn’t… the horror… already a mother became, wrote second.