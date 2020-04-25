Oasis Smooth: Horacio, tarts… and soap!
April 25, 2020 4: 00
Raphaëlle Plant
The Sun
Dr. Horacio Arruda goes on to inspire the creators of here! And for the one who hammered the importance of washing hands, it was only natural to create a soap. Oasis of Sweetness has made the soap the Tart and Portuguese, which contains oils of sweet almond, avocado, sunflower, wheat germ and sesame.
“Add to that the moisture that gives it the beeswax, the presence of oats, almond milk, and you get a treat for sensitive skin or dry”, describes it.
The soap, which has a fragrance of almond, vanilla, cardamom and cinnamon, comes with a paper sown with seeds of wild flowers at the effigy of Dr. Arruda. The latter has even sent a picture to the owner Evelyne Desjardins when he received his copy of “the Tart and Portuguese”.
Dr. Horacio Arruda and the soap Tart Portuguese sent by Oasis Smooth.
Photo taken from page Facebook Oasis Smooth
In addition to the soaps, a small company located in Beaumont designs a variety of personal hygiene products as well as ceramics.
Info: oasisdouceur.com