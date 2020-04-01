Obi Mikel talks with Botafogo
April 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The Nigerian midfielder can continue his career in the Brazilian League.
Ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel received an offer from Botafogo, according to Yahoo Esportes. Obi Mikel has until Friday to submit your answer.
Now the Nigerian is in the status of a free agent. He terminated the contract with Trabzonspor due to the fact that Turkey continued to play, despite the threat of coronavirus.
Earlier in his career, Obi Mikel was Middlesbrough, Tianjin Ted and Chelsea, where he played from 2006 to 2017.
In January the ranks of Botafogo joined the ex-midfielder of Milan – Japanese Keisuke of Honda.